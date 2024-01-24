Rishi Sunak has been urged to back a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the aftermath of an ITV News report showing the moment a man carrying a white flag in a Gaza 'safe zone' was shot dead in the street.

During Wednesday's prime minister's questions, Stephen Flynn said: "Last night as Tory MPs were once again fighting amongst themselves the public were sat at home watching John Irvine of ITV News report on footage from Gaza of an unarmed Palestinian man, walking under a white flag, being shot and killed by the IDF. Prime Minister, such an act constitutes a war crime, does it not?"

In response Sunak said "international humanitarian law should be respected, and civilians should be protected" but Flynn pushed further, adding: "I don't think it's unreasonable to ask the PM of the United Kingdom to rise to that dispatch box and tell the people of these isles and elsewhere, that shooting an unarmed man walking under a white flag is a war crime.

"Now in recent weeks this house has acted with urgency and intent following an ITV drama, the question is will this house now show the same urgency and intent following this ITV News report and finally back a ceasefire in Gaza."

Sunak replied: "Mr Speaker no-one wants to see this conflict go on for a moment longer than necessary, and we do want to see an immediate and sustained humanitarian pause."

Stephen Flynn: 'I don't think it's unreasonable to expect the PM of the UK to tell the people that shooting an unarmed man walking under a white flag is a war crime'

On Tuesday footage filmed by a cameraman working for ITV News showed a group of men in Gaza, holding a white flag. Speaking on camera, Ramzi Abu Sahloul explained they wanted to reach their family members left behind after being forced to evacuate their homes.

Minutes later Mr Abu Sahloul was shot in the chest. The husband and father wasn’t moving and it seems his death was almost instantaneous. The 51-year-old sold children’s clothes for a living.

A group of men in Gaza, holding a white flag, told ITV News they wanted to rescue their family members - minutes later one was shot dead as John Irvine reports.

An IDF statement read: "It is imperative to emphasise that the alarming, libelous and a gross mischaracterisation of the war with these despicable accusations can only be deemed as an extension of Hamas' propaganda effort to defame the IDF and undermine our objective to dismantle Hamas and ensure the terrorist entity never again holds the power to build a terrorist army, invade Israel, murder, burn, rape and abduct Israelis."

