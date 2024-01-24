A Russian military plane carrying 74 people, including Ukrainian prisoners of war, has crashed in the Belgorod region near Ukraine, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash - which occurred around 11am (local time) - or if anyone survived.

Russian news agencies citing the Defence Ministry have said that 65 of those on board were Ukrainian servicemen being flown to Belgorod ahead of a prisoner swap.

ITV News cannot independently verify this claim.

Also on board were six crew members and three accompanying personnel.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, and a special military commission was on the way to the crash site, the Defence Ministry said.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on the reported crash. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is quite new information, we will now deal with it. I can't say anything yet."

More to follow...

