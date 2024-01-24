Play Brightcove video

The Barbie actor said he was 'disappointed' that Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were not nominated in their respective Oscar categories

Ryan Gosling has spoken about his disappointment that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were snubbed in two major categories during the Oscars nominations.

The Canadian actor said he was "honoured", after he was nominated for his performance as Ken in the box office hit.

Robbie though missed out on a nomination for best actress for her role as the iconic plastic doll, while Gerwig also missed out on a nomination for best director.

Gosling said being "disappointed would be an understatement" that the pair had been overlooked in their categories, adding that their work "should be recognised".

In a statement, Gosling said: "I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.

"And I never thought l'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

"To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.

"Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees.

"Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.

Ryan Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in Barbie. Credit: Warner Bros

Overall, Barbie received eight nominations, including for best picture and two for best original song, including "What was I made for" and "I'm just Ken".

Gerwig did make history though as the first woman to direct three films which have all been nominated for Best Picture.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer had 13 nominations. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr were nominated for acting prizes, and Nolan for best director.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 10.

