Play Brightcove video

Farmer Scott Perry shares a video of alligators surviving in a frozen lake at The Shallotte River Swamp Park on his TikTok @TwoGuysandSomeLand

A video showing how alligators survive in frozen lakes is going viral on social media.

The clips show just the snouts of the huge amphibians poking out of an ice covered swamp at The Shallotte River Swamp Park, in North Carolina.

In a series of videos the keepers at the theme park, which rescues wild alligators from being euthanised, explain the alligators are in a state of brumation.

"They are literally frozen, we have gacicles (alligator icicles) right now," keeper Scott Perry joked on his TikTok account Two Guys and Some Land.

He said: "With it being cold as it is and alligators are cold blooded, right now they are in a state called brumation, so they're just conserving energy.

"Any time it gets cold to the point the water would freeze, they will instinctively put there nose up to the point that its out of the water so they don't suffocate under the water."

The clip has had 11.5m views on TikTok.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...