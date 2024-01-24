What the papers say – January 24

The sentencing of the man who killed three people in Nottingham last year dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

Valdo Calocane – who admitted to three charges of manslaughter and three of attempted murder after hitting pedestrians with a stolen van – stabbed students Barney Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, on June 13.

