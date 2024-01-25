A man charged with harassment and stalking in the vicinity of Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse has been seen in the area "approximately 30 times" in the last two months, a court has heard.

David Crowe, 33, from Seattle, Washington, was arrested near the property on Monday night and was then taken to custody. He was charged with two counts of harassment and stalking after police responded to reports of an “emotionally disturbed male acting erratically”.

The complaint suggested a security worker had seen Crowe in the area approximately 30 times in the period since November 25, and he was asked not to approach the building 10 times.

David Crowe had been spotted around 30 times near Taylor Swift's townhouse since November, the court heard. Credit: AP

On Wednesday, Crowe was brought before the New York Country Criminal Court where a judge granted supervised release and an order of protection, a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said.

Just hours after his court appearance, Crowe was rearrested and charged with four counts of criminal contempt after police officers responded to another emergency call over a "disorderly male" in the vicinity of Taylor Swift's home.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) said that on their arrival, Crowe did leave the location and was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

“The following individual was charged with four counts of criminal contempt,” the spokesperson added.

It was unclear if the popstar was in the property when Crowe was nearby and taken into custody.

Crowe is due to appear in court on March 3 on stalking and harassment charges, while his court date for the contempt charges is yet to be decided.

With a devout fan base, Taylor Swift has been the target of stalkers and break-ins across her properties in New York, California and Rhode Island.

In 2019 a man with a backpack full of burglary tools was found near the singer's beachfront home and was subsequently held without bail, while police officers investigating a reported break-in in 2018 found a 22-year-old man asleep in the pop star's New York City townhouse.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…