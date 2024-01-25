Play Brightcove video

Labour's plan to crack down on knife crime comes as the government introduces its own legislation to outlaw so-called 'zombie knives'. Good Morning Britain Senior Correspondent Jonathan Swain reports

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged that a Labour government under his leadership would launch a £100 million youth programme to tackle knife crime.

The new proposals will be unveiled during the latest stop of the Labour leader's campaigning "missions tour" of the UK, and is seen as an echo of New Labour's SureStart childcare scheme.

Labour's announcement comes as the government will introduce fresh legislation on Thursday to ban zombie-style knives.

Knife-enabled crime grew 3% (50,833) across England and Wales in the year ending June 2023 compared with the previous 12-month period, Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

If introduced, the policy would aim to better co-ordinate local services in an effort to bring down levels of knife crime.

But what exactly would the plan include and how has it been received?

What would the plan include?

Labour said the interventionist Young Futures plan has been informed by Sir Keir's time as director of public prosecutions.

Set to draw on £100 million a year, the party said it would include a network of hubs for young people, with youth workers placed in A&E units, custody centres and communities.

Mentors will also be placed in pupil referral units, with funding for the plan coming from the commitment to charge 20% VAT on private school fees, as well as from recouping the full cost of gun licensing and promised public sector reforms.

The support measures will be accompanied by a promise of tougher sanctions for those carrying knives, with every offender required to be referred to a youth offending team and receive a mandatory and "bespoke" action plan to prevent re-offending.

Tougher guidance would also be introduced to ensure serious penalties, including curfews or tagging, are considered where appropriate.

Sir Keir said his plan would enforce tougher sanctions for those caught carrying knives. Credit: PA

'I am very worried about young people'

Sir Keir told reporters that 14 years of Tory government had left children feeling scared on the streets.

"I've obviously worked with a lot of school kids in Camden, who do feel scared," he said.

"I spoke to teenage girls in Stoke who told me that they feel scared going into the high street, even during daylight.

"I was really shocked because normally the readout when we have these meetings is older people understandably saying 'I'm worried about going out', but to have teenage girls saying they are worried about going out in their own high street was really shocking."

He added: "I am very worried about young people, and they ought to be able to walk the streets feeling safe. I know it sounds obvious. But it is basic, it's really important."

How have others reacted?

Conservative policing minister Chris Philp said: "This is just another reheated pledge from the Labour Party using money they have already spent seven times.

"They cannot say what their plan actually is. Because just like their reckless £28 billion-a-year spending spree they don't have a plan - meaning higher taxes for the British people."

