Nicola Sturgeon called Boris Johnson “a f****** clown” in pandemic WhatsApp messages, the Covid-19 inquiry has heard.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry was shown messages between the former Scottish first minister and her chief adviser Liz Lloyd, in which she strongly criticised the then prime minister when he was announcing a second national lockdown on October 31, 2020.

Ms Sturgeon criticised his address to the nation, describing it as "f****** excruciating", and said the UK Government's communications were "awful".

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is currently sitting in Edinburgh.

The former first minister said of Mr Johnson: “His utter incompetence in every sense is now offending me on behalf of politicians everywhere.” Ms Lloyd said she was “offended” on behalf of special advisers everywhere.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

The chief adviser also claimed the Scottish Government had to "mitigate the chaos that appeared" around some of the decisions made by the UK Government.

Junior counsel to the inquiry Usman Tariq asked Ms Lloyd if the relationship between the then first minister and then Prime Minister Boris Johnson had “broken down”.

She replied: ”That overstates what was there to break.”

She said of Boris Johnson: “He didn’t want to be on those calls, he wasn’t well briefed, he wasn’t listening, engagement with him became slightly pointless.

She said Ms Sturgeon’s strong language showed her “frustration” towards Mr Johnson.

Current First Minister Humza Yousaf will give evidence to the inquiry later on Thursday amid ongoing scrutiny over messages exchanged by ministers and officials during the pandemic.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…