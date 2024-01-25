Tom Holland's seven-figure Avengers bonus mistakenly paid to Tom Hollander

British actor Tom Hollander is often mistaken for Spider-Man star Tom Holland on paper, but rarely would such a mistake result in a seven-figure sum being deposited into your bank account.

But that is exactly what happened to The White Lotus actor Tom Hollander when the agency representing both actors mixed the pair up via email.

Speaking to Late Night host Seth Meyers, the actor said: "We were with the same agents briefly and people in the accounts department got confused.

"It's been very difficult, because you know I was here first but he's enormously famous."

Actor Tom Holland during the Pro-Am at last year's BMW PGA Championship. Credit: PA

The mistaken bonus payslip was discovered while watching a friend in a play who was earning £300 a week for their performance.

Hollander added: "I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for £30,000 or something which was going to get me through the next year or so, and I was thinking 'Well, marvellous, I'm very prosperous."

At the interval he discovered an email with one labelled as "Box office bonus for The Avengers".

"It was an astonishing amount of money," the 56-year-old told Meyers. "It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I'd ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum."

"My feeling of smugness disappeared," he added.

It is not the first time the pair have been the case of mistaken identity, Hollander explained that when "talking to utility companies or when I'm introduced to somebody's very excited, then confused, then disappointed children."

He clarified that when they are mistaken it is only in a "non-visual" sense.

