Israel must take 'all measures in its power' to prevent genocide in Gaza, the International Court of Justice ruled in an early-stage hearing in The Hague on Friday.

It also recommended that everything possible was done to secure the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

Judges did not agree with all of the measures suggested by South Africa, and stopped short of ordering an immediate ceasefire, as requested in the original complaint.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” Joan E. Donoghue, president of the International Court of Justice, said.

It also referred to the possibility of the living conditions in Gaza worsening further, such as the spread of epidemic diseases and the mass displacement of residents into neighbouring countries.

Israel has to submit a report on the allegations outlined in the case within the next month.

The court said it would not throw out the genocide case, as requested by Israel, after it vehemently rejected the accusation.

South Africa asked judges to impose so-called provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza while this case, which will likely take years, goes through the court.

The case represents the first time Israel has been tried by an international court.

South Africa accused Israel of having committed genocide in its military operations in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, and over 64,000 people have been wounded.

The current conflict broke out as a result of terrorist group Hamas' surprise attacks in Israel on October 7, and Israel has repeatedly said that it has a right to defend itself against such attacks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…