South Korea's food ministry has urged people not to eat fried toothpicks made of starch after the trend went viral on social media.

Video clips of people deep-frying starch toothpicks with seasonings such as powdered cheese have circulated to thousands of people on the likes of TikTok and Instagram.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said: "This is not a product to eat.

"Their safety has not been verified."

The toothpicks, which are made from sweet potato or corn starch, have been certified as environmentally friendly and biodegradable, are often found on the tables of Korean restaurants.

The green hue from the toothpicks comes from food colouring.

According to local media channels, the toothpicks contain an ingredient called sorbitol, that in small amounts is harmless but in larger quantities can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and inflammation.

