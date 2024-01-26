Jennifer Lopez is to co-produce a feature-length film based on the long-running and beloved animated children's series Bob the Builder, Mattel has announced.

Bob the Builder, which was first broadcast on CBBC 25 years ago, centres on Bob, a building contractor who is known for his memorable catchphrase: "Can we fix it? Yes, we can!".

The film follows hot on the heels of the Mattel's global success Barbie, which starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and has been nominated for a raft of industry awards.

Lopez's company, Nuyorican Productions, will help to produce Bob the Builder alongside production studio ShadowMachine, with Felipe Vargas tasked to write the film's script.

Grammy-winning actor Anthony Ramos, who has appeared in Hamilton and In The Heights, will voice the lead role.

In something akin to a twist on the original series, the film's plot involves Roberto "Bob" travelling to Puerto Rico, where he takes on issues that affect the Caribbean Island and digs deeper into what it means to build.

Mattel said in a statement that "Bob's journey will celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people".

Line of Duty star Neil Morrisey originally voiced the character Bob and scored a UK No 1 single with the song Can We Fix It?

Anthony Ramos will voice the film's lead role. Credit: Mattel Films via AP

The show, which aired on the BBC's children's networks between 1999 and 2011, saw Bob, his colleague Wendy and a host of other characters take on a variety on construction jobs.

Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, said he was "thrilled" to make the announcement, adding: "Pairing Anthony and Felipe's genius vision for the story with ShadowMachine and Nuyorican's artisan approach will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognise, and all-new audiences will enjoy."

Ramos added: "For years, Bob the Builder's characters have inspired young people around the world.

"I'm proud to partner with Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions, and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own.

"A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!"

