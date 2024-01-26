NHS skin cancer page visited every 13 seconds after Duchess of York diagnosis

Visits to the NHS webpage on melanoma skin cancer saw an increase in visits of 741% following the recent announcement from the Duchess of York.

It comes after the Duchess of York was diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer called malignant melanoma, just a few months after she discovered she had breast cancer.

Analysis by NHS England found that visits to its melanoma skin cancer information page jumped to one visit every 13 seconds over the two days following the announcement.

There were a total of 13,662 visits in 48 hours – more than eight times higher than the same time during the week previous week (1,624 visits).

Last week, there was also a 1,061% increase in visits to the prostate enlargement page following the news of King Charles' health condition, with 16,410 visits in 24 hours.

A spokesman for the duchess said she had a number of moles removed and analysed while undergoing reconstructive surgery following a mastectomy.

One of the moles was found to be cancerous. Doctors are working to establish if it was caught early.

The 64-year-old is understood to be recovering at home surrounded by family.

She is said to be in “good spirits” despite the fact that receiving a cancer diagnosis so soon after the last one has been “distressing”.

The duchess was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

It was found at an early stage during a routine mammogram and she had an operation at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, which has treated the royal family for decades.

Symptoms of malignant melanoma

A new mole or a change in an existing mole may be signs of melanoma.

Melanomas can appear anywhere on your body, but they're more common in areas that are often exposed to the sun.

Moles with uneven shapes or edges

Mole with a mix of colours

Large mole

Moles that change over time

If a mole is inflamed, bleeding or crusty

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer, NHS England, said:

“Skin cancers can come in many different shapes and sizes, and they can be different for everyone. It’s important to take notice of any changes on your own body and to contact your GP practice to be checked if something doesn’t seem right.

“Diagnosing cancer earlier saves lives, so we would always prefer to see you sooner when cancer can be treated more easily and successfully.”

