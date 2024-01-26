Novak Djokovic has been knocked out of the Australian Open for the first time in six years, after a four-set semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner.

Serbian Djokovic lost 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 to 22-year-old Sinner, who re-grouped from not taking a match point in the third set tie-break.

Defeat for Djokovic stops him from claiming an 11th title in Melbourne, and marks the first time he has ever lost at the tournament having made it beyond the quarter-finals.

Italian fourth seed Sinner, meanwhile, progresses to his first grand slam final on Sunday, where he will face either Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev or German sixth seed Alexander Zverev. The pair meet in Friday's second semi-final.

Sinner was seen as the most likely rival to stop Djokovic ahead of the tournament, after beating him twice in two weeks at the end of last season at the ATP Finals and Davis Cup.

Djokovic committed 54 unforced errors and did not even make Sinner use his haymaker groundstrokes that often; the Italian instead able to maintain a very high but comfortable level and not face a single break point.

The Serbian struggled with illness at the start of the fortnight and had a tougher passage through to the last four than usual, losing three sets along the way.

An error-strewn start to the contest from Djokovic saw Sinner race to a two-set lead, with the 24-time major champion winning just three games.

Djokovic, who had barely showed any emotion, clenched his fist after saving a break point in the opening game of the third set, and he at least managed to serve better.

Jannik Sinner (left) is congratulated by Novak Djokovic following their semi-final at the Australian Open. Credit: AP

At 5-5 and deuce on the Serbian's serve, a medical emergency in the crowd forced a delay for several minutes, but Djokovic held his nerve on the resumption.

The world number one knew it was now or never in the tie-break, and he opened up a 4-2 lead, but Sinner surged back, creating a match point at 6-5 but netting a forehand, and a backhand over the baseline two points later gave Djokovic a lifeline.

He was still hanging on, though, saving three break points in the second game of the fourth set only to then be broken from 40-0 two games later.

Djokovic forced Sinner to serve it out but the Italian did not waver, clinching the biggest win of his life with a forehand winner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…