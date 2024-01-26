Pineapple should be in a full English, breakfast campaigners say

Pineapple is probably the last ingredient people would include in a full English breakfast, but according to one group it was considered a delicacy in the 17th century.

The English Breakfast Society has said the tropical fruit should replace grilled tomatoes or mushrooms for a truly traditional first meal of the day.

Guise Bule de Missenden, the society’s founder and chair, told the Daily Telegraph: “Interestingly, in the late 16th and early 17th centuries, the pineapple was considered to be a high-status breakfast item in Great Britain.

“Pineapples used to be seen as exotic, expensive, difficult to obtain and were a highly prized breakfast ingredient for wealthy English families, which is why you can find lots of old English pineapple breakfast recipes.”

“King Charles II himself loved them, so if you wanted to add a touch of the exotic to your plate and eat like a 17th-century lord, there is no reason not to give it a try,” he added.

Mr Missenden also suggested that swapping out mushrooms or tomatoes for pineapple could provide for "a surprising and unexpected delight.”

“Nobody really likes the tomatoes that usually come with a full English breakfast so why shouldn’t we swap them for a grilled pineapple slice?" he said.

But, similar to the hotly contested pineapple on pizza debate, not everyone is convinced by the suggestion.

Historically, pineapples were seen as a status symbol and would be the centrepiece at dinner parties, not eaten but viewed, almost revered.

During the height of its popularity, pineapples would sell for as much as $8,000 (£6,290) in today’s money.

T he English Breakfast Society is a non-profit organisation that is " dedicated to the history and heritage of the traditional English breakfast," its website said.

According to the group, the English breakfast is "suffering from poor standards in preparation and ingredients" and should be "restored" to "its former glory."

It's not the first time this week that British food as we know it has come under threat.

A scientist in the US advised adding a pinch of salt to a cup of tea to "reduce the bitterness".

Her suggestion was met with staunch criticism.

The English Breakfast Society did not immediately respond to ITV News' request for comment.

