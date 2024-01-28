Camilla visits the King for third time following enlarged prostate procedure

Play Brightcove video

The King is staying in the same hospital as the Princess of Wales

The Queen has visited the King as he remains in hospital for a third day after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

It is the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for following abdominal surgery. The Queen’s visit on Sunday was her third to the private hospital since she arrived with Charles on Friday morning ahead of the procedure.

She told people inside The London Clinic on Friday that the King was “doing well” after the procedure. She left at 3.10pm in the same black Audi in which she arrived.

Charles took time to visit his daughter-in-law, Kate, who is on the 12th day of her hospital stay after undergoing a successful major operation last week.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said the King was “admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment”.

The spokesman added: “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

The Princess of Wales isn't expected to carry out any engagements until after Easter. Credit: PA

It is not known how long Charles will spend in hospital but reports suggest he could remain there over the weekend. The King arrived back in London from Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, ready for the procedure after squeezing in a couple of behind-the-scenes official duties.

The exact nature of the 75-year-old’s treatment is not known. The Queen had previously said her husband is “fine” and looking forward to getting back to work.

News of his diagnosis came on the same day that Kensington Palace announced the princess was in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate, 42, is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with the Prince of Wales clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.

