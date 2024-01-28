Police in near Detroit, Michigan found a furry surprise as they patted down a theft suspect - a tiny blue-eyed puppy, zipped inside the man’s jacket pocket.

Officers in the US discovered the blue pit bull on while arresting a man accused of stealing money from a bank customer on January 16.

The palm-sized female, about five weeks old, was taken to an animal shelter, where staff nicknamed her Bandit until they learned her name is Frappy, according to Jeff Randazzo, Macomb County’s chief animal control officer.

Frappy was transferred to foster care before being returned to her 24-year-old owner, once he was released from jail and paid an impound fee.

Mr Randazzo said he met with the theft suspect, offering to help with vaccines and microchipping so they can “keep an eye on this dog.”

Animal control is “hoping to take a bad situation and (make) it better,” he told the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday.

Frappy’s owner is charged with larceny from a person, accused of stealing the customer’s bag containing about $5,200 (£4,100).

He was arrested hours later, and his attorney, Robbie Lang, doesn’t believe the dog was in his pocket at the time of the alleged theft.

