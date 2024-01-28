Protestors in Paris have thrown soup over the Mona Lisa in the cities Louvre Museum, videos on social media show.

A video shows two protestors throwing what appear to be cans of tomato soup at the painting, before climbing over the barrier in front of it and exposing t-shirts with the phrase 'Riposte Alimentaire' written across them in black lettering.

The words mean 'food response', and the activists said they were calling for access to healthy and sustainable food.

Staff are later seen rushing to hide the painting - and the protestors - behind protective panels.

The painting has been covered by protective glass since 2005. It's not the first time it has been targeted - in 2022 a man threw a cake at it shouting, "think of the planet."

The Mona Lisa was painted by Leonardo da Vinci sometime between 1503 and 1519 and is among the world's best known, and most valuable, paintings.

