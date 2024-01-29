US president Joe Biden has vowed the US will act after a drone strike by an Iran-backed group killed three American troops in Jordan and injured dozens more near the Syrian border.

Appearing at a church banquet hall, he said the US had a “tough day last night in the Middle East” and that “we shall respond" as fears grew of violence escalating in the region amid the Israel-Gaza war.

He also asked for a moment of silence in remembrance for those who died. They are the first US fatalities after months of strikes by such groups against American forces across the Middle East since October 7.

With an increasing risk of military escalation in the region, US officials were working to conclusively identify the precise group responsible for the attack, but they have assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups was behind it.

Joe Biden asked for a minutes silence to remember the three members of the US military killed in a drone attack. Credit: AP

Biden said in a written statement that the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner (of) our choosing.” Defence secretary Lloyd Austin said "we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests.”

Iran-backed fighters in east Syria began evacuating their posts, fearing US airstrikes, according to Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet.

US Central Command said at least 34 troops were injured by the one-way attack drone, with eight flown out of Jordan for follow-up care. It described the eight as being in stable condition.

The large drone struck a logistics support base in Jordan known as Tower 22. It is along the Syrian border and is used largely by troops involved in the advise-and-assist mission for Jordanian forces.

Central Command said approximately 350 US Army and Air Force personnel were deployed to the base. The three who were killed and most of the wounded were Army soldiers, according to several U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to give details not yet made public.

The small installation, which Jordan does not publicly disclose, includes US engineering, aviation, logistics and security troops. Mr Austin said the troops were deployed there “to work for the lasting defeat of ISIS.” Three officials said the drone struck near the troops' sleeping quarters, which they said explained the high casualty count.

In a statement on Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency, the country “condemned the terrorist attack” that targeted the US troops. That report described the drone strike as targeting “an outpost on the border with Syria” and said it did not wound any Jordanian troops.

“Jordan will continue to counter terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and weapons across the Syrian border into Jordan, and will confront with firmness and determination anyone who attempts to attack the security of the kingdom,” the statement attributed to Muhannad Mubaidin, a government spokesman, said.

US troops long have used Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria, as a basing point. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed across Jordan.

