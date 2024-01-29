Britney Spears appears to apologise to Justin Timberlake over memoir revelations

Britney Spears appears to have apologised to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake over the personal details she included in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

The 42-year-old singer posted on Instagram, saying she was sorry if she had "offended any of the people I genuinely care about" alongside a clip of Timberlake singing on Saturday Night Live.

She also made mention of Timberlake's new single "Selfish" which was released on January 25.

In her memoir published in October, Britney revealed she had an abortion while dating Timberlake.

Timberlake and Spears back in 2002. Credit: AP

The "Toxic" singer began dating Timberlake when she was 17 back in 1999 after they had met on the Mickey Mouse Club. They were together until 2002.

In her memoir she described the pregnancy as a "surprise" and that "it wasn't a tragedy.

She wrote: "For me, it wasn't a tragedy. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it."

In her post on her Instagram, that has since been made private, Spears wrote: "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…"

Sharing a clip of Timberlake singing with US chat show host Jimmy Fallon, she added: "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???"

For more arts and entertainment news, listen to our podcast Unscripted...