Can the West reduce the threat level in the Middle East?

Play Brightcove video

Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo discusses the threat level posed by Iran to the United States

The US is saying the threat from Iran is at its highest in a decade.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the striking comments on Monday evening, mentioning the Middle East is now at its most dangerous point since at least 1973.

This statement is striking not just because of the magnitude of Mr Blinken's analysis, but because of the contrast.

I'm taken back to the fact that just four months ago - just ahead of the October 7 killings in southern Israel - the Biden administration was saying, in contrast, that the Middle East was at its quietest for more than 20 years.

It really shows you that the US through all of this has shown a lack of foresight, an inability to actively use diplomacy to its advantage and to the advantage of the situation, and, in contrast, an inability to deter its enemies.

We heard today in those sanctions from those domestic plots within the UK and the US.

But the Iranians are fighting the Americans on many fronts - at home and abroad in the Middle East.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...