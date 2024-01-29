Escaped monkey spotted roaming around village in the Scottish Highlands

Play Brightcove video

A Japanese macaque escaped from Highland Wildlife Park on Sunday morning and has been spotted roaming around the village of Kincraig. Video credit: Carl Nagle

A monkey that escaped from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands has been spotted in a nearby village.

The Japanese macaque found its way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussi on Sunday morning and has since been filmed by residents of the nearby village of Kingcraig, snacking on nuts and bird feed in their gardens.

People in the area are being urged to bring in any food that is stored outside to encourage the monkey to return to the park when it is hungry. They are also being advised not to approach the animal.

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today in order to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.

“We are asking anyone who spots him to please call 07933 928377 or email comms@rzss.org.uk with information.

“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.

“We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.

“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders, to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”

The wildlife park houses a large group of Japanese macaques after successfully breeding the species.

The Japanese macaque, also known as the snow monkey, is the most northerly living non-human primate, according to the RZSS.

