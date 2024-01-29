French farmers threaten to put Paris 'under siege' in mass protest

The French government has ordered for security forces to be deployed around Paris as angry farmers threaten to put Paris "under siege" in a mass protest.

Farmers have been protesting around France as they ask the government to do more to protect the country's agricultural sector from foreign competition, rising costs and low pay.

Around 15,000 police officers are being deployed, mostly in the Paris region, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said, as officials look to prevent mass disruption from blockades.

Farmers occupy a highway near Ableiges, north of Paris. Credit: AP

Mr Darmanin said he wanted to prevent a blockade at Rungis International Market, which supplies the capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food, and at Paris' airports.

Farmers of the Rural Coordination union in the Lot-et-Garonne region, where the protests started, said they plan to head towards the market on their tractors on Monday, while France's two biggest farmers unions said they would seek to block all major roads to the capital and put the city "under siege".

Meanwhile on Sunday two climate activists threw soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa in the Louvre museum and shouted slogans advocating for a more sustainable food system and criticising France's farming practices.

“What’s the most important thing?” they shouted. “Art, or right to a healthy and sustainable food?”

“Our farming system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work,” they added.

Activists after throwing soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa, at the Louvre Museum. Credit: AP

Activism groups have accused the French government of breaking its climate commitments, while some of their sustainability measures - such as taxing diesel fuel used by agricultural machines - are among the issues the farmers are protesting against.

The protests have been mounting in the last week, with farmers dumping agricultural waste, creating straw bale barricades and causing enormous traffic jams by slowly driving tractors along main roads.

The French government responded to farmers' demands on Friday with a series of measures to cut down red tape in the industry, including scrapping plans for diesel fuel taxes for farm vehicles.

Prime minister Gabril Attal, who was appointed on January 9, wore a suit and tie and read from notes resting on a hay bale as he said the government has decided “to put agriculture above all.”

Farmers light fires as they block a highway near Ableiges, north of Paris. Credit: AP

Mr Attal also said his government is considering “additional” measures against what he called “unfair competition” from other countries that have different production rules and are importing food to France.

He promised “other decisions” to be made in the coming weeks to address farmers' concerns.

Scenes of farmers protesting with their tractors have emerged from countries across Europe in recent weeks and months, with Dutch farmers having started the longest and most intense set of protests, which are still ongoing, in 2019.

Thousands of tractors rolled into Berlin two weeks ago, while farmers gathered in major Italian cities last week to protest against the EU's agricultural policy.

