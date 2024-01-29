The UK government has announced sanctions on two Iranian officials with links to Tehran's regime after a plot to kill two journalists on British soil was uncovered by ITV News.

Among seven individuals sanctioned by the US and UK were Mohammed Ansari, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force (IRGC-QF) official, and Muhammed Abd al-Razek Kanafani, who were named in the ITV News report for threatening to kill Iran International journalists in London.

Unit 840, a group within Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that was named in the ITV News report for co-ordinating threat to Iran International, has also been sanctioned.

The UK and US unveiled sanctions against seven individuals linked to Iran, for allegations including assassinations and threats to life in countries such as the UK. Since the start of 2022, the UK has responded at least 15 credible threats and plots to kill British or UK-based individuals by the Iranian regime.

The foreign secretary warned Tehran we will not tolerate threats from Iran on UK soil.

In total, asset freezes were announced against five Iranians and two Turks, as well as against a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds unit said to have targeted people in Britain.

To date, the UK has more than 400 sanctions designations in place on Iranian individuals and entities in response to the regime's human rights violations, nuclear weapons programme and malign influence internationally.

Last December, a ITV News revealed how Iranian spies planned to stab journalists Fardad Farahzad and Sima Sabet, who work at London based news channel Iran International.

The plot was codenamed 'The Wedding', with Farahzad the groom and Sabet the bride.

A people smuggler, who ITV News called Ismail, was brought in to carry out the mission, but during the months of planning he turned double agent and began relaying the plot to a Western intelligence agency, which cannot be named.

The Metropolitan Police stepped in shortly afterwards and warned Iran International of threats to some staff. The channel chose to go public.

“Two of our British-Iranian journalists have, in recent days, been notified of an increase in the threats to them” a statement published by the channel on November 7 said.

“I didn't know there was a specific threat against me until now” Fardad, whose nightly Iran International show was relocated to Washington DC, told ITV News at his US studio.

“Hearing it firsthand makes it more real. It’s shocking to see people who are casually talking about harming me” he said after viewing the evidence obtained by ITV News.

Sabet, who previously presented a talk show on the channel's 9pm slot, said: “The fact that they tried to kill me shows I did my job well, I was effective... I didn’t betray people and I stood with them, even with my life on the line.”

Who are the two men being sanctioned?

Muhammed Abd al-Razek Kanafani and Mohammed Reza Ansari were reportedly the men who ordered the plot.

Kanafani sent out the commands for a hit on Fardad and Sabet. He has close ties to Syrian dictator President Bashar al-Assad.

Kanafani sent Ismail screengrabs of the two anchors’ Instagram profiles, instructing him to find a way to kill them. He followed up later with telephone calls.

According to Ismail, his commanders told him in October last year: “This London thing must be done in any circumstances.” Credit: ITV News

Ansari was the real mastermind behind the attack. He was a commander from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to officials.

Ansari, who also has links to the family of Mr al-Assad, had recently been sanctioned by the US State Department.

Commenting on Monday, foreign secretary David Cameron said: “The Iranian regime and the criminal gangs who operate on its behalf pose an unacceptable threat to the UK’s security.

“Today’s package exposes the roles of the Iranian officials and gangs involved in activity aimed to undermine, silence and disrupt the democratic freedoms we value in the UK.

“The UK and US have sent a clear message – we will not tolerate this threat.”

