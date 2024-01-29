Princess of Wales leaves hospital two weeks after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales has left hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton has returned home to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery and is “making good progress”, Kensington Palace said.

She was admitted to The London Clinic 14 days ago on Tuesday, January 16, for a planned procedure, the Palace announced.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Monday.

A statement went on: “The prince and princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate, 42, was expected to remain in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are not expected to travel internationally in the coming months.

William postponed his official duties while his wife was in hospital and in the immediate aftermath while she recuperates, to spend time with his family.

The heir to the throne was pictured leaving the private hospital at around 12.35pm on Thursday, after visiting Kate.

Prince William visiting Kate Middleton at the London Clinic. Credit: PA

The palace refused to specify exactly why the princess was in hospital, but did confirm what she was treated for was non-cancerous.

It is the same hospital where the King underwent a procedure after he shared he was suffering from benign prostate enlargement.

He remains in the clinic.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the King’s diagnosis on Wednesday just an hour-and-a-half after Kensington Palace revealed the Princess of Wales had undergone abdominal surgery.

