King Charles waves to the public as he leaves hospital with Queen Camilla, three days after surgery on enlarged prostate

The King has left hospital after planned surgery on an enlarged prostate.

King Charles had cancelled a number of engagements ahead of the corrective procedure at The London Clinic, where he stayed over the weekend.

The 75-year-old smiled and waved to a few members of the public as he left the private London Clinic on Monday afternoon with the Queen by his side.

He will now have a “period of private recuperation”, Buckingham Palace said.

Camilla had arrived at the hospital ahead of the King being discharged, and had visited her husband every day since he was admitted on Friday.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart The London Clinic in central London. Credit: PA

Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

He was seen on Friday entering the central London hospital - the same facility where the Princess of Wales had been recovering from abdominal surgery, with the Queen at his side.

Kate left The London Clinic earlier on Monday and returned home to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall in Scotland, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Following the King's announcement, visits to the NHS website’s prostate enlargement page were up by more than 1,000%.

The health service's website page on the illness received more than 11 times as many visits when the royal news was revealed, compared to the previous day.

The exact nature of the 75-year-old’s treatment is not known. The Queen had previously said her husband is “fine” and looking forward to getting back to work.

News of his diagnosis came on the same day that Kensington Palace announced the Princess of Wales was in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

