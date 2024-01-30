Cher's conservatorship request for son denied as court battle to continue

A judge has rejected Cher's request that her adult son be put into a court conservatorship to control his money due to struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning singer and actress argued in a petition that 47-year-old Elijah Blue Allman's large payments from the trust of his late father, rocker Gregg Allman, are putting him in danger.

But Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A Uzcategui was not convinced that a conservatorship was urgently needed and declined the petition on Monday.

But Cher will go on to consider a larger, long-term conservatorship at a hearing in March.

Court conservatorships, known as guardianships in some US states, have come under far greater scrutiny in recent years, after a temporary conservatorship imposed on Britney Spears in 2008 left her without control of her money and major life affairs for nearly 14 years.

Cher observed the hearing remotely, appearing on a large screen in the courtroom throughout, but did not take part in the arguments.

Her representatives argued the support Allman was getting is from people who tell him what he wants to hear.

They said his current apparent sobriety was not real, that he suffers from bipolar disorder, has been recently homeless, and that having large amounts of money might lead to access to drugs, which could endanger his life.

Allman, who appeared in court, and his attorneys have consistently argued since the petition was first filed in December that none of this is true.

He acknowledged his previous struggles, but argued that he is in a good place now, attending meetings, getting treatment and reconciling with his previously estranged wife.

" We are thrilled that the court saw that he does not need a temporary conservatorship," Allman's lawyer said. "He's got a lot of support, he's doing great."

Cher's attorneys said that she was not necessarily seeking any direct control over Allman's money, and would be happy to have a court-appointed fiduciary manage his finances.

They did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the judge's decision.

