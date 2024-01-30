Play Brightcove video

ITV News Senior Correspondent John Ray analyses video of Israeli troops disguised as medical workers storming a hospital in West Bank

Israeli troops disguised as doctors, nurses and women stormed a hospital in West Bank, killing three Palestinians on Tuesday.

The Hamas run Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces opened fire inside the wards of the Ibn Sina Hospital in the town of Jenin.

Video showed about a dozen undercover forces, most of them armed, dressed as women with Muslim headscarves or hospital staff in scrubs or white doctor’s coats.

One person, wearing a surgical mask carried a rifle in one arm and a folded wheelchair in the other.

The forces were seen patting down one man who kneeled against a wall, his arms raised.

The footage, which is said to be from a security camera from the hospital, has been shared on social media

Palestine's health ministry condemned the raid and called on the international community to pressure Israel's military to halt such operations in hospitals.

The IDF has said the people targeted were using the hospital as a hideout, without providing evidence.

It alleged that one of the Palestinians who was shot in the raid had transported weapons and ammunition to others for a planned attack. The IDF said the planned assault was inspired by Hamas' incursion on southern Israel on October, 7 which triggered the war in Gaza.

Journalists gather outside of Ibn Sina Hospital following a deadly Israeli military raid. Credit: AP

"Mohammed Jalamneh, 27, planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralised," the IDF said in a statement posted on the social media platform Telegram.

Using a hospital for a military attack is against the Geneva Convention's principle of medical neutrality, as is using a medical facility to house weapons or troops.

Meanwhile, fighting continued in the Gaza Strip, which started when hundreds of Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250 others.

In response, Israel launched missile strikes and later a sea and ground offensive that killed more than 26,700 people in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

The conflict in the small stretch of land has displaced 85% of its population, and pushed a quarter of residents to starvation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...