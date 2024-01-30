Ticket prices for this year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have officially made it the most expensive Super Bowl on record.

According to TickPick, the average price is hovering around $9,800 (£7,732), which is 70% more expensive than last year’s big game.

The current “get-in” price (the cheapest) for this year is $8,188 (£6,461), which is over 50% more expensive than the cheapest ticket price of last year’s Super Bowl during this time, when it cost $5,997 (£4,732).

Defending Super Bowl champions the Chiefs are headed to the big game for the fourth time in five years.

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. Credit: AP

The last time they faced the 49ers in the Super Bowl was in 2020, when the Chiefs comeback and were victorious.

The 2020 game was previously the most expensive Super Bowl on record, according to TickPick, which had an average purchase price of $6,370 (£5,026).

Those tickets were 35% less expensive than this year’s matchup.

One major factor for the sky-high prices is the city itself.

Las Vegas is a “big factor for the record-high demand,” Brett Goldberg, co-CEO of TickPick, told CNN, because the “location is turning a three-hour game into a week full of festivities for fans attending.”

Vegas hosted its first ever F1 Grand Prix in November. Credit: AP

“Over the 12 months, Las Vegas has slowly begun to solidify itself as the sports capital of the US, and this might be its crowning moment,” he said.

The Nevada city held a Formula 1 race in November.

As per usual, ticket prices might decline as the game gets closer, with resellers looking to offload their seats for lower prices.

TickPick noticed that last year, with “fatigue” for some Chiefs fans, but Mr Goldberg said the city “could very well convince fans to attend regardless.”

For those looking for a bargain on tickets, don’t bother - Mr Goldberg said while they could “potentially see prices fall” over the next two weeks, prices didn’t decline before the 2020 Super Bowl matchup when both teams previously played.

“So while we might see prices dip, it may not be significant,” Mr Goldberg said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pictured celebrating on Sunday. Credit: AP

Is it the Taylor Swift effect?

Many might have seen the buzz surrounding Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global superstar Taylor Swift, who have officially debuted their relationship after the singer made countless appearances at Kelce's games this season.

In fact, such is her stardom that Front Office Sports recently reported Swift has created a “brand value” of $331.5 million for the Chiefs and the NFL, citing data from Apex Marketing Group.

This data accounted for print, digital, radio, television, highlights and social media monitoring Swift since she attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, 2023.

It has also benefitted Kelce's own brand, who has picked up hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and seen sales of his players jersey skyrocket.

The two were pictured kissing on the field on Sunday after the Chiefs' win.

Super Bowl LVIII is set for Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas.

