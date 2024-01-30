Two women were killed and a baby was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Back Hilton Road at around 6pm on Monday.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday morning that two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and later discharged.

People living in neighbouring properties were evacuated from their homes while emergency services swarmed the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent seven appliances and two specialist units to extinguish the flames

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time.”

