The key element in a Scottish Viking festival has embraced female participants for the first time.

Up Helly Aa in Lerwick, Shetland, began in the 1880s but it only allowed women and girls to join the Jarl Squad and lead the torchlight procession for the first time in 2024.

The annual festival celebrates the influence of Vikings in Shetland and builds to the burning of an imitation Viking boat, named the Galley.

While the origins of Up Helly Aa are obsecure - largely thought to mark a break in the winter season - locals swarm the streets to celebrate the 143-year-old event.

Hundreds of torch-bearers will parade through Lerwick. Credit: PA

What happens at the Up Helly Ya festival?

In a full day of festivities, the day begins at 8.15am with the Galley being dragged through Lerwick by Guizer Jarl’s squad.

They then spend the day visiting schools and hospitals before the main event.

At 7.30pm, fireworks will be set off to signal the lighting of torches.

Almost 1,000 torch-bearers, in squads, dress up to celebrate Shetland’s Norse heritage before parading to a brass band.

The procession, led by the Galley and Guizer Jarl’s squad again, will end at the burning site, where it is set alight and destroyed while onlookers sing the song The Norseman's Home.

Jarl Squad member Jen Moar alongside her dad, Guizer Jarl Richard. Credit: PA

How will females be allowed to participate this year?

Up until 2022, gender restrictions applied to the whole procession. But in a first this year, women and girls will be allowed to join the Jarl Squad.

Jenna Moar, 16, is one of the girls participating in 2024's Jarl Squad, and her father Richard Moar, 47, is the chief jarl.

"I'm very grateful to participate with my dad's Jarl Squad this year and to be with friends and family," Ms Moar told STV.

Guizer Jarl Mr Moar has been involved in the festival since 1990, with his first taste of guizing that year as a fiddlebox carrier.

Three of his nieces are also involved in the Jarl Squad.

