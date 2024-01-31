Australian news network faces sexism allegations for photoshopping MP

Australian channel Nine News has come under fire after it edited a photo of a politician to make it more revealing.

An image of Georgie Purcell was doctored to show her midriff and inflate the size of her breasts.

Purcell is the youngest woman in Victoria states parliament and has frequently called out the "constant sexualisation and objectification" of women. She appeared on the show to discuss the government's rejection of a duck hunting ban.

In a social media post she said: "I endured a lot yesterday. But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card.

"Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing. Can’t imagine this happening to a male MP."

Nine News apologised after Purcell's post sparked sexism allegations and blamed "automation by Photoshop".

However Adobe, Photoshop's creators said "Any changes to this image would have required human intervention and approval."

Georgie Purcell said she accepts Nine News' apology but she is sceptical of their explanation.

Speaking to the BBC, the Animal Justice Party MP said: "It's certainly confronting seeing your body altered on your TV in your own home," she said.

"What has happened to me in the past 24 hours is just something that would never, ever happen to a male politician."

