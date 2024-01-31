Play Brightcove video

Police are hunting for a man who fled the scene of "corrosive substance" attack that has left nine people, including two children, in hospital

Nine people, including two young children, have been injured after a "corrosive substance" was thrown at them in Clapham, south London.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating Wednesday evening's "horrific" incident, which has resulted in a woman and her two children being rushed to hospital.

A man was spotted fleeing the scene and officers are currently looking to apprehend the individual.

Three other adults were also taken to hospital after sustaining injuries.

Marina Ahmad, Labour's London Assembly member for Lambeth & Southwark, posted on X: "There has been a traffic collision with a man assaulting occupants in a car and throwing acid. Victims include children."

The police also confirmed that three officers who attended the incident on Lessar Avenue have been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle said: "Officers are on scene following this horrific incident.

"While tests are ongoing to determine what the substance is, at this stage we believe it to be a corrosive substance.

"A man was seen fleeing the scene. We are drawing on resources from across the Met to apprehend this individual and work is ongoing to determine what has led to this awful incident.

"The National Police Air Service are assisting us. Any members of the public who can help us with information or material should call 999 immediately ref CAD 7790/31 Jan."

