'Guten Tag babes': Adele announces first mainland Europe show since 2016

Adele has announced her first shows in mainland Europe since 2016.

The Hello singer will perform in Munich at what she described as a "one off, bespoke pop-up stadium" in the German city, she announced on her social media on Wednesday morning.

She peaked fans' interest on Tuesday by posting a video of a compilation of pictures of herself in black and white.

Many people were left speculating whether this was new music or a tour.

Ticket Master released footage of Adele's Las Vegas residency to promote her Munich shows

In a lengthy message to her fans, Adele revealed she "was too curious to not follow up" on the idea of four nights in Germany.

She said: "A one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!?

"Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!

"Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!

"I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.

"Guten Tag babes x"

A CGI mock up of the open air stadium shows a huge arena with Adele emblazoned across the outside.

The shows, at Munich Messe, will take place on August 2, 3, 9 and 10 and will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people a night.

She is currently performing the last leg of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, which runs until mid-June.

Adele last played in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

Fans can register for tickets via Adele's website until February 5 and tickets go on general sale to the public on February 9.

