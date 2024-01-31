Nicola Sturgeon admits to deleting WhatsApp messages during pandemic

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted to the UK Covid-19 inquiry that she deleted WhatsApp messages sent during the pandemic - but insisted the app was not used to make formal decisions.

On her first day g iving evidence at the hearing in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said there was a “high degree of formality around Scottish Government decision making” and she " did not make extensive use of informal messaging and certainly did not use it to make decisions.”

However, Ms Sturgeon, who was Scotland's first minister during the pandemic, conceded the use of WhatsApp had become "too common" as a means of communication generally within the Scottish Government during that time period.

She said she exchanged WhatsApps with no more than a “handful” of people, and was not a member of any groups, adding that now-First Minister Humza Yousaf, and her former chief of staff, Liz Lloyd, were the main people she communicated with in his way.

She said she deleted these informal messages, in line with official advice, and “salient” points were all recorded on the corporate record.

“I operated from 2007, based on advice, the policy that messages, business relating to government should not be kept on a phone that could be lost or stolen and insecure in that way, but properly recorded through the system," she told the inquiry.

Several figures in Ms Sturgeon’s government have already faced questions at the inquiry about their deletion of WhatsApp messages during the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon conceded messages had not been retained on her own devices but said she has managed to retrieve copies to submit to the probe. She has said informal messages were handed over to the inquiry last year.

She maintained the Scottish Government was “open, transparent and accountable” throughout its pandemic response.

Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the inquiry hearing in Edinburgh Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Jamie Dawson KC, senior counsel to the inquiry, put it to Ms Sturgeon that she “at least rarely used (informal messaging)”.

She replied: “I have not said, and I’m not saying today, that I never used informal means of communication. What I am saying is that I did so very rarely and not to discuss issues of substance or anything that could be described as decision-making.”

Scottish Government ministers and officials have said decisions were routinely recorded on the official system even if messages were deleted in line with policy.

Last week, her former chief of staff, Ms Lloyd, gave evidence to the inquiry.

After message exchanges between the pair were shown in evidence, Ms Lloyd denied a decision about guest limits on weddings during the pandemic was made “on the hoof”.

In one message seen by the inquiry, Ms Sturgeon referred to then prime minister Boris Johnson as a “f****** clown.”

Current First Minister Humza Yousaf, in his evidence to the inquiry last Thursday, offered an “unreserved” apology for the Scottish Government’s “frankly poor” handling of requests for WhatsApp messages.

He has announced an external review into the government’s use of mobile messaging.

Ms Sturgeon may also face questions about her decision to provide public health expert Professor Devi Sridhar with her SNP email address to be contacted “privately”.

It is understood Ms Sturgeon forwarded any such emails to the Scottish Government and offered to supply the inquiry with them if required.

Former Scottish Government ministers Kate Forbes and John Swinney gave evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday.

Mr Swinney said he “manually” deleted messages between himself, Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousaf in a practice which could date back to 2007.

The inquiry was earlier told that meetings of senior ministers outside the Cabinet – known as the “gold command” – were not minuted.

Ms Forbes said she was “surprised” that these and Scottish Government Resilience Room meetings went unminuted.

