The seven common illnesses pharmacists can now prescribe drugs for in England

Patients can now get treatment for seven common conditions without needing to see a GP under a shake-up of pharmacy services.

From Wednesday, thousands of pharmacists across England will be able to assess and treat people without a prescription.

NHS England said more than nine in 10 community pharmacies in England – 10,265 in total – will be offering the checks under the Pharmacy First scheme.

The move is intended to give people more places to get the care they need, freeing up 10 million GP appointments a year.

Here, ITV News explains which conditions are included under the scheme and how to recognise them.

Sinusitis

Sinusitis is swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by an infection. It often clears up on its own within two to three weeks, but medicines can help if it's taking a long time to go away.

Symptoms of sinusitis include:

pain, swelling and tenderness around your cheeks, eyes or forehead

a green or yellow discharge from your nose

a blocked nose

a sinus headache

Sore throat

Sore throats are very common and usually get better by themselves within a week. They are usually caused by viruses (like cold or flu) or from smoking.

Symptoms of a sore throat include:

a painful throat, especially when swallowing

a dry, scratchy throat

redness in the back of your mouth

Earache

Earache can be painful, but is not usually a sign of anything serious.

How long ear pain lasts depends on what caused it. Some of the most common causes teething in young children, earwax build-up, glue ear, perforated eardrum, sore throat, tonsillitis, ear infection and a cold or flu.

Infected insect bites

Insect bites or stings are not usually serious and get better in a few days, but sometimes they can become infected or cause an allergic reaction.

Symptoms of an insect bite or sting include:

pain where you were bitten or stung

a small, swollen lump on the skin

Impetigo

Impetigo is a skin infection that's very contagious, but not usually serious.

It should begin to clear within seven to 10 days with treatment and symptoms of impetigo include:

It starts with red sores or blisters, but the redness may be harder to see in brown and black skin

Sores or blisters quickly burst and leave crusty, golden-brown patches

Shingles

Shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash, usually appearing as blotches on the skin.

The first symptoms of shingles include:

a tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin

a headache or feeling generally unwell

Uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under 65

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) affect your urinary tract, including your bladder, urethra or kidneys.

Symptoms of a UTI include:

pain or a burning sensation when peeing

needing to pee more often than usual

needing to pee more often than usual during the night

needing to pee suddenly or more urgently than usual

pee that looks cloudy

For further advice and information on any of the conditions listed above, visit the NHS website here.

