Lewis Hamilton set to leave Mercedes and move to Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton is expected to be leaving Mercedes and moving to Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton, 39, is entering the first of a new two-year deal with Mercedes after signing a contract worth £100 million.

But it is understood the seven-time Formula One world champion is eligible to leave Mercedes at the end of the year.

The Press Association (PA) has been told that confirmation of Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari could be announced as early as February 1.

Neither Mercedes nor Ferrari have commented.

The Formula One season begins on February 28 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...