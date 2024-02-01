Luke Littler avenges World Championship final loss in Premier League debut

Luke Littler avenged his World Championship final defeat by Luke Humphries with a 6-2 victory on his Premier League debut in Cardiff.

Littler has turned 17 since losing that epic battle four weeks ago and won a place on the Premier League roadshow, which takes in 16 venues over the next three months.

The legs went with throw until Humphries missed two darts at double 16 in the fourth and Littler broke for a 3-1 lead.

Littler kept the hammer down – averaging 100.30 – to book a semi-final meeting with Michael Smith, conqueror of seven-time Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen.

