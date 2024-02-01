A missing monkey which escaped from a Scottish wildlife park five days ago was caught after being found eating from a birdfeeder, the zoo has confirmed to ITV News.

Honshu, a Japanese Macaque, was captured safely with a tranquiliser dart, is recovering well and is currently being monitored.

On Thursday morning a team from the park continued their extensive search operations, using drones to try to locate the monkey in the Scottish Highlands.

Highland Wildlife Park boss Keith Gilchrist said: “After a call to our hotline just after 10am our keepers and drone team made their way to a member of the public’s garden where the monkey was eating from a birdfeeder and successfully used a tranquiliser dart to catch him.

“The monkey is on the way back to the park with our keepers where he will be looked over by one of our vet team and reintroduced to sub-adult males within the group."

ITV News' Peter Smith confirms the monkey has been caught

Teams from the safari park have patrolled the village of Kincraig, Scotland, since he escaped from its enclosure on Sunday.

Residents were asked to bring in bird feeders or food waste inside as the wildlife park experts thought Honshu would return if he was hungry.

Experts used drones to track the Japanese Macaque which found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie on Sunday.

Responding to a sighting by members of the public, keepers were able to follow the monkey for 45 minutes on Tuesday using drones, but were not able to capture him.

Drone footage showed Honshu, which is also the largest of the four main islands of Japan, exploring underneath trees and sitting in undergrowth in a forest.

People are being urged to bring in any food that is stored outside to encourage the monkey to return to the park when it is hungry. Credit: Carl Nagle

One couple who saw the monkey in their back garden at the weekend described the experience as “so surreal”.

Carl Nagle, 49, and his partner, Tiina Salzberg, 50, saw the monkey from their patio doors in Kincraig near Kingussie on Sunday morning.

It nibbled on the nuts in their bird feeder and perched on their garden fence for about 15 minutes before running away.

The zoo wanted to "thank everyone who has helped" find Honshu and will says it will share any further updates.

Highland Wildlife Park houses a large group of Japanese macaques after successfully breeding the species.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...