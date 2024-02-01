Shakespeare's Globe theatre defends casting non-disabled actor as Richard III

by Lauren Clarke, Content Editor

Shakespeare's Globe theatre has defended casting a non-disabled actor as Richard III in this summer's production following backlash.

The theatre has faced criticism after it announced its artistic director Michelle Terry would play the villainous king, who has historically been portrayed with a physical disability.

In a lengthy statement, Michelle Terry acknowledged any "pain and harm" caused by her casting and added: "All programming and casting decisions across all seasons are made as consciously and rigorously as they possibly can be, and always in dialogue with members of our many communities."

It went on to say: "I will not alter my physicality to explore it. I will not be playing Richard with a visible or physical impairment, and we will frame this production in such a way as to make it very clear the lens through which this interpretation is being explored.

"This production does not equal a permanent revision of the play or the eternal erasure of the character’s impairment, or a rewriting of a historical figure.

"I acknowledge that for many, Richard III is an iconic disabled figure. I understand that this feels like a missed opportunity for a disabled artist to play a disabled character on a major UK stage, but it will come around again."

The Globe's statement follows backlash from actors with disabilities who disagreed with Terry's casting.

In the play, Richard III describes himself as "deformed, unfinish'd".

An open letter by campaign group Disabled Artists Alliance, signed by more than 100 disabled theatre professionals, said it was "outraged and disappointed" by the decision and called for an "immediate recast" of the role.

It went on: "Richard III is an iconic disabled character. Perhaps the most famous disabled character in the British canon.

"To see The Globe announce this casting within this production is shocking... The production cannot be successfully performed with a non-physically disabled actor at the helm, steering the complex and vitally important narrative.

"There’s been incredible progress made across all facets and routes of the industry regarding disabled inclusion, including the casting of disabled actors across disabled and traditionally non-disabled roles. But this role belongs to us. It is offensive and distasteful for Richard to be portrayed by someone outside the community."

Brittanie Pallett, an actor with a disability, wrote online: "Why is an artistic director of any theatre, hiring themselves to play the lead when its not their casting or lived experience?"

"Before anyone says it doesn't matter. Every time this happens more harm than good is done to disabled communities through misrepresentation."

In 2023, Bridgerton actor Adoja Andoh played Richard III in a production at Liverpool's Playhouse.

She said she wanted to explore how people are "demonised" for what they look like.

The skeleton of Richard III was discovered beneath a car park in Leicester in 2012.

He has historically been portrayed as having one shoulder larger than the other, but tests revealed he suffered from scoliosis or curvature of the spine.