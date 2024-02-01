The US approved further plans to disable Iran-backed militias after a drone attack last month killed three American soldiers in Jordan.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a press conference on Thursday that it is "time" for US forces to "take away even more capability than we have in the past."

He did not specify what kind of attacks these would be, but said they would be “multi-tiered”, adding that US adversaries in the region do not have “a one-and-done mindset.”

Mr Austin's comments come after US President Joe Biden told reporters earlier this week that he has made a decision about his response to the Jordan attacks, but declined to provide further details.

The US has attributed the attack on Tower 22 in Jordan to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that includes the militant group Kataib Hezbollah.

While Iran has denied involvement, Austin said that “how much Iran knew or didn’t know, we don’t know. But it really doesn’t matter because Iran sponsors these groups.”

Austin said “without that facilitation, these kinds of things don’t happen.” He said the Pentagon is still looking at the forensics of the drone that struck Tower 22, a secretive base in northeastern Jordan that’s been crucial to the American presence in neighboring Syria.

"We’re going to do what’s necessary to protect our troops," he added.

While the threat of retaliation for Sunday’s deaths has driven some militant groups to say they were stopping hostilities, as late as Thursday Yemen’s Houthi rebels were still attacking vessels and fired a ballistic missile at a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea.

Previous US strikes have not deterred the attacks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...