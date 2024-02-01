Play Brightcove video

A video released by Ukraine's military intelligence agency purportedly shows multiple drones striking a Russian warship

Ukraine has released video footage of what it claims shows it using naval drones to sink a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency, known by its acronym GUR, said it attacked the Russian missile-armed cutter Ivanovets on Wednesday night.

Video released on the GUR's social media accounts purports to show multiple naval drones crashing into a vessel and exploding.

The Ivanovets costs up to $70 million (£55 million) and was patrolling Lake Donuzlav, in western Crimea, when the assault took place, according to the GUR.

Russia has not commented on the Ukrainian claims.

An unnamed Western official backed the Ukrainian account, telling the Associated Press it was "highly likely that uncrewed surface vessels were responsible for the strike on the Ivanovets".

Ukrainian attacks on Russian aircraft and ships in the Black Sea have helped push Moscow's naval forces back, allowing Kyiv to increase its exports of grains and other goods to ports in southern Ukraine.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...