'A truly remarkable soul': A Place In The Sun's Jonnie Irwin dies aged 50

A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50 after battling with cancer for over three years, his wife announced on Friday.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband, Jessica Holmes said he was "a truly remarkable soul".

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage'," she wrote alongside a picture of them.

"Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit."

The property expert was best known for presenting the TV shows A Place In The Sun and Escape To The Country.

Born in 1972, Jonnie grew up in Bitteswell, Leicestershire before becoming an estate agent.

In 2003 he began presenting Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun with co-presenter Jasmine Harman.

He later went on to present the BBC’s Escape to the Country and To Buy or Not to Buy.

Irwin married Jessica Holmes in September 2016. The couple share three children Rex born in 2018 and twins Rafa and Cormac, who were born just two months before his cancer diagnosis in 2020.

Irwin kept his cancer a secret for two years and said: “As soon as you’ve got cancer, people just write you off.

“It's been a massive weight off my shoulders. The day I came out and told the world I have terminal cancer is the day I started living again. I started being Jonnie Irwin again.

“I actually feel alive.”

Irwin said the first warning of his illness came when his vision blurred while driving during filming for A Place in the Sun in August 2020.

He revealed that the cancer, which started in his lungs, had spread to his brain in November 2022, telling Hello! Magazine: “I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live,” he said.

The presenter had been undergoing brain therapy, which he described as “brutal”.

