Arturo Vidal's return to Colo-Colo comes nearly 20 years after he started his football career with the club (Credit: X/@ColoColo)

Former Barcelona and Juventus footballer Arturo Vidal has been unveiled in spectacular fashion before fans of his new Chilean club side.

Vidal, 36, returned to Santiago-based outfit Colo-Colo earlier this month, having started his career at the club nearly 20 years ago.

To mark his return, Colo-Colo arranged for the midfielder to be flown by helicopter into its Monumental Stadium, on Wednesday, while tens of thousands of fans cheered him on.

Vidal was then paraded in front of Colo-Colo supporters as he rode a horse, wearing a crown and holding a sword.

He later told the crowd it was "wonderful to see the stadium full for a welcome", adding: "I don't remember what I was thinking about the helicopter, there were a lot of emotions.

"The Colocolino fans made me feel loved."

Vidal enjoyed a decorated career in Europe between 2007 and 2022, playing for the likes of Italian giants Juventus and Spanish side FC Barcelona.

He won multiple league titles in Italy, Germany and Spain, and achieved international glory with Chile, winning the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

