Detectives investigating terror suspect Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from prison have arrested a second person on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at an address in east London and has been bailed until April.

It follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender on January 17.

Khalife is accused of escaping from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 last year by allegedly strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Neither the woman nor man are staff members at the prison, police said.

HMP Wandsworth in London Credit: Lucy North/PA

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, head of operations for the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of the alleged escape of Khalife, and we have now arrested two other people as part of this.

“I know there continues to be a great deal of interest in this case, but I must remind the public that Khalife is awaiting trial.

“It is, therefore, extremely important that people do not report, comment upon or share information which could in any way prejudice the future court proceedings.”

Khalife, 22, is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey in October.

He had been in Wandsworth Prison when he allegedly escaped, awaiting trial after allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.

He denied those charges at a previous hearing at the Old Bailey in July.

