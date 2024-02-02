Kate Garraway has arrived at the funeral of her husband, political lobbyist-turned-psychologist Derek Draper.

Sir Elton John, Sir Tony Blair, and Susanna Reid were among those arriving at a church in London for the service.

Draper fell seriously ill with Covid during the early part of the pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

He died on January 3 aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

Reid and Ben Shephard, who work alongside Garraway as a presenter on ITV's Good Morning Britain, wore black as they attended the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill on Friday.

The funeral of Derek Draper took place on Friday. Credit: PA

Garraway was later pictured arriving with her children.

She and Draper married at the church in September 2005.

Current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former leaders, Ed Miliband and Sir Tony were seen attending the church, as well Alistair Campbell, Charlotte Hawkins, and Richard Arnold.

TV presenter Fiona Phillips and This Morning editor Martin Frizell, who both worked on the former ITV morning programme GMTV, and former GMB star Piers Morgan were also in attendance.

Also arriving for the service were former Labour MPs Ed Balls, Lord Peter Mandelson and Tristram Hunt.

Draper and Garraway married in 2005. Credit: PA

Draper was a former researcher of Lord Mandelson and was a key figure in the early years of New Labour in the 1990s.

Myleene Klass, who has previously stepped in to host Garraway’s Smooth Radio show was also among the mourners.

Garraway, 56, provided frequent health updates about her husband on the ITV morning programme and fronted two documentaries about how the family’s life changed following his illness.

The couple have two children, Darcey and Billy.

Draper, a prominent figure in New Labour in the 1990s and an author, was admitted to hospital in December after suffering a heart attack.

Susanna Reid and Sir Keir Starmer arriving at Derek Draper's funeral. Credit: PA

Garraway announced her husband’s death on Instagram, with a post saying: “As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

