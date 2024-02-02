ITV News North of England Reporter Kelly Foran has been covering the case from the courtroom, here she breaks down what she saw and heard.

Scarlett was in court today holding a fidget toy and Eddie was flicking through a puzzle magazine at times.

Brianna’s mother, sister and stepfather found it too difficult to stand up in court, in front of Brianna’s killers, and read their impact statements, so they were read out by somebody else on their behalf. Brianna’s father stood up and, through tears, read his statement.

After hearing from all of her family the judge said she could "feel the emotion in the room" and called for a break in proceedings.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe carried out a "frenzied and ferocious" attack on Brianna in Culcheth’s Linear Park in February 2023. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

The court heard today another kill list has been found in Scarlett's secure unit, with the names of people who currently care for her.

When this was mentioned there was disbelief amongst the public gallery. With members of Brianna’s family, friends, and media all looking at each other to check if they too, had heard correctly such a shocking revelation.

When it came to sentencing, the Judge said: "You both took part in a brutal and planned murder which was sadistic in nature, and where a secondary motive was hostility towards Brianna because of her transgender identity.”

Esther Ghey ahead of the sentencing of her daughter's killers. Credit: PA

Both Scarlett and Eddie looked straight ahead as the judge delivered her verdict. Motionless, as they have been throughout the entire trial. Scarlett’s mother was dabbing her eyes as the judge said that if Scarlett is ever to be released, "a lot of work needs to be done".

There was silence among Brianna’s family and friends.

The court very quickly emptied as the Judge ordered the pair to be taken down to the cells.

