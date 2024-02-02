The two teenagers who murdered schoolgirl Brianna Ghey have been named for the first time, and evidence linked to her killing, including handwritten notes outlining the attack in detail and profiles of serial killers, have now been released.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe carried out a "frenzied and ferocious" attack on the 16-year-old in Culcheth’s Linear Park in Warrington in February 2023.

The attack was meticulously planned in advance by the pair, and police have now released images of the handwritten notes put together by Jenkinson ahead of the horrific attack.

"He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach"

A note handwritten by Scarlett Jenkinson ahead Brianna's death details exactly how events unfolded on February 11.

It was found crumpled on Jenkinson's bedroom floor and was titled "'The Murder Plan' Victim: Brianna Ghey".

A love heart and smiley face had been doodled on the top corner of the page.

The note details exactly how Jenkinson and Ratcliffe would murder the schoolgirl. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

The note reads:

"Saturday 11th February 2023

Victim: Brianna Ghey.

Plan: Meet Eddie at wooden posts 1pm. Walk down to library bus stop. Wait until Brianna gets to bus then the 3 of us walk to Linear Park. Go to the pipe / tunnel area. I say codeword to Eddie. He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach. Eddie drags the body into the area. We both cover up the area with logs etc."Jenkinson told Ratcliffe she was a “satanist” and had a particular interest in serial killers Richard Ramirez, dubbed the Night Stalker, and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

The pair had drawn up a “kill list” of five people they deemed worthy of murder over insignificant or minor dislikes.A "normal" kid with a "thirst for killing"

Jenkinson kept secret notes on her dark fantasies of death, torture, murder and serial killers in notebooks in her bedroom at the family home she shared with her parents, both teachers, and three older brothers.

Jenkinson had made extensive notes on the American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

Extensive notes written about Jeffrey Dahmer included multiple references to him being very intelligent, and outlined the killer's first murder, which Jenkinson refers to as being "accidental from an anger outburst."

She wrote that Dahmer "wants love, attention, affection etc from other men but never works out / they end up dead".

Scarlett Jenkinson made detailed notes about serial killers in her notebook, including Richard Ramirez, known as 'The Night Stalker'. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

The notebook also contained quotes she attributed to the serial killers, suggesting her admiration for the murderers.

Jenkinson wrote out a series of quotes she attributed to Ramirez. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

"I've killed 20 people, man. I love all that blood" she wrote, quoting Ramirez, with the note "Ramirez bragging in jail."

Cheshire Constabulary also released notes that Jenkinson had made on the concept of good and evil.

She added asterisks around the word "relative" on the topic of morality.

Jenkinson had a series of notes about the concept of good and evil. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

Outwardly described by detectives as appearing to be “a normal kid from a normal family,” detectives say Jenkinson's “thirst for killing” grew over time.

She and Ratcliffe shared their murder fantasies, which became more extreme and realistic, with the pair living in “cocoon world they alone inhabited”, the trial heard.

The two teens, who were 15 at the time, denied her murder and blamed each other - but following a four-week trial a jury at Manchester Crown Court unanimously found them guilty of murder.

During the trial the court heard before the murder both defendants had made multiple attempts to kill Brianna, and on one occasion attempted to give her an overdose.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…