Tyson Fury’s undisputed world heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk has been rearranged, promoters have announced.

The much-hyped encounter had originally been due to take place in Saudi Arabia later this month but was postponed this week after the Briton suffered a bad cut above an eye in training.

The new date was been announced on Saturday night in a statement on social media from Queensbury Promotions.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, read: “The undisputed heavyweight championship fight between @Tyson_Fury and @usykaa has been rescheduled to May 18th in Riyadh.”

Fury apologised on Friday night after confirmation that his highly anticipated bout for all four major world heavyweight titles with Usyk had to be postponed.

The facial cut suffered by the ‘Gypsy King’ required medical attention and “significant stitching”, ruling out the possibility of a new date being set this month.

Fury, holder of the WBC belt, required medical attention after suffering the injury during a sparring session.

It is the second time his planned fight with Usyk has been delayed after an initial slot in December failed to materialise.

The winner of the fight, when it eventually takes place, will be crowned as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Ukraine’s Usyk holds the WBO, WBA and IBF titles.

