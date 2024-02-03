Teenage boy, 15, arrested after bus driver dies following assault

A bus driver has died following an assault at a station in Scotland.

Stagecoach North said it was “shocked and saddened” at the death of one of its drivers overnight in Elgin, Moray.

A 15-year-old has been arrested following the death of the 58-year-old man.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare.

“We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”

Elgin bus station was closed on Saturday as police investigated the incident, with operator Stagecoach Bluebird cancelling a number of services.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.40pm on Friday February 2, police were called to the St Giles Road area of Elgin following a report of the assault of a 58-year-old man.

“Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he later died.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

Richard Lochhead said people were shocked by the ‘tragic and horrific’ incident Credit: Fraser Bremner

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, who is also the Scottish Government’s Minister for Small Business, said he had spoken to local police and Stagecoach.

He said: “My thoughts are with the bus driver’s loved ones and friends and it goes without saying that the local community is shocked by this tragic and horrific incident.

“This will also be an incredibly difficult time for everyone at the local Stagecoach depot.

“Everyone working on our local buses provide an essential service and should be able to return home safe and well from their shift.

“I’ve been in touch with the police and the bus company. In the meantime, my thoughts are very much with everyone affected.”

